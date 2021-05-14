Guarantee Shoe Center revs up 29th annual shoe drive for homeless

Guarantee Shoe Center is back at it again.
In its 68th year in business, the Bakersfield staple is putting on its 29th Annual Shoes For Our Homeless Shoe Drive.
On Friday, Guarantee Shoe held a news conference at its downtown establishment on 21st Street and Chester Avenue to kick off the two-week drive. The goal is to collect 3,000 pairs of shoes, which will be supplied to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
Third-generation store president Rosco Rolnick said when the shoe drive first began, the store was thrilled to get a couple of hundred pairs from the effort. Now, after close to 30 years of putting it on, over 85,000 — and counting — have been donated.
“It’s very, very gratifying,” Rolnick said. “Being on that corner of all corners, I see a lot of people. Some are very well off. Others much less fortunate. To be able to help someone who is less fortunate, I have the vehicle to do it. And this thing has mushroomed.”
Bakersfield Homeless Center Executive Director Louis Gill said the annual drive provides shoes for his clients the entire year.
“When we have a mom show up and it’s 100 degrees outside and her children do not have shoes, that can be dangerous. Guarantee Shoes takes care of that. When we have somebody who’s finally getting ready to get back in the workforce and needs a pair of workboots, or shoes that aren’t going to slip in the kitchen, Guarantee Shoes is taking care of that,” Gill said. “That’s what it means to work on things together.”
A grateful Rolnick said shoes come in from customers, the public, his shoe vendors and his own inventory.
Sarah Rolnick, Rosco's daughter and Guarantee Shoe Center vice president, asked residents to "go through your closet."
“Everybody has usable stuff in there that we just don’t wear anymore or maybe it rubs us wrong in a place or we’re just tired of looking at it,” Sarah Rolnick said. “Clean out that stuff, bring it down, we’ll definitely find a great home for them.”
Gill said he was appreciative of the heart and compassion shown by the Rolnicks. City Councilman Andrae Gonzales echoed that sentiment.
“Our community is doing some amazing things to help those who are unsheltered,” Gonzales said. “Guarantee Shoe Center is a prime example of private enterprise engaging the community to do something meaningful, special and recognizing that all of these individuals who are experiencing homelessness are our brothers, are our sisters, are our family members and working with them and seeing them as human beings.”
Rosco Rolnick, a Vietnam veteran, said his grandfather and father started the Bakersfield business.
Gill called the shoe store a pillar and anchor of downtown Bakersfield and the community as a whole.
“My grandfather is the one who said, 'Don’t just be a taker. Give back,'" Rosco Rolnick said. "That’s how I came up with this.”
Those who have shoes to donate can bring them to the store’s downtown location at 2101 Chester Ave. or the KGET-TV 17 studios at 2120 L St.