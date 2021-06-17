Guarantee Shoe Center reports largest response ever for annual shoe drive

In the 29th year of Guarantee Shoe Center’s Shoes for our Homeless Drive, the downtown company reported its greatest haul to date.
More than 6,000 pairs of shoes were donated during the fundraiser, up from the usual 3,000. Organizers attributed the flood of giving to the extended period of time people spent in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic and the increased gratitude individuals must be feeling for making it through wave after wave of COVID-19.
“The public have opened up their hearts, they’ve opened up their closets, they’ve cleaned out their drawers, they’ve come down here — either here or TV-17 — they’ve dropped bags and bags of shoes off,” said Guarantee President Rosco Rolnick, noting some people had even bought new shoes just to donate them. “The response this year has just been heartwarming. I don’t know what else to say.”
By far the largest amount of shoes ever collected, on Thursday, one pair in particular stood out. That was a brand-new size 16 brown dress shoe, so rare that Jim Darling, who manages publicity for the campaign, drove to the donor’s house to pick them up personally.
“These are gold,” he said, “because they are the only size 16s out of thousands and thousands of pairs we got, and somebody is going to wear this on a job interview and they are going to get extra confidence to maybe land that job.”
The shoes will be distributed by the Bakersfield Homeless Center. At a time when many are struggling with finances, the shoe drive can prove to be a valuable resource.
“Right now the need in the community is very overwhelming,” said Cindy Lyday, external affairs manager for the homeless center. “I have so many organizations just waiting for this moving truck to hit BHC because once they are unloaded, I have to start delivering to organizations that are in desperate need of shoes.”
With this year’s shoe drive, Guarantee Shoe Center has received more than 91,000 donations. At a news conference wrapping up the drive, organizers said they couldn’t wait for next year’s to begin.