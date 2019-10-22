The Kern County Health Department closed Guapos Tacos on Monday after numerous issues with the restaurants walk-in cooler were found.
The restaurant, located at 2517 White Lane, did not have the proper temperatures inside the cooler to operate. The inspector observed the walk-in cooler to have a temperature of 52.8 degrees when first arriving then dropped down to 49 degrees. Food that is stores between 46 to 53 degrees can be potentially hazardous, according to the health department.
The inspector also observed the restaurant had no cold water available and little hand soap at the hand sink in front of the service area. The facility operator also failed to demonstrate the basic knowledge of food safety principles, according to the health department.
The restaurant received a score of 60 percent. A score of 75 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.