Grungy reality of Mill Creek Linear Park not yet living up to its sparkling promise

The dirt-lined Kern Island Canal has existed for more than a century to do a simple but important job: carry snowmelt irrigation water from the Kern River to thirsty farm fields south of Bakersfield.
But in the first decade of the 21st century, Bakersfield city planners began looking for ways to revitalize the long-neglected areas around Central Park in the city's downtown. They realized that the water in the canal could play a dual role by attracting new urban residents, businesses and visitors.
Slowly a vision began to emerge of a linear parkway that would extend southward from 24th Street near Golden State Avenue to California Avenue near Maya Cinemas.
Through a patchwork of mostly state bonds, grants and loans, planners scraped together the $15 million needed to complete the vision.
But it wasn't just about aesthetics. Economic development underscored the vision that would become the Mill Creek Linear Park, a downtown showpiece that opened in 2010.
So what happened to that dream?
"I feel the frustration," said Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, whose Ward 2 includes Mill Creek.
"It's such a beautiful amenity, and we want to protect it," Gonzales said of the linear park. "We have to have a better plan in place to maintain and protect it."
Gonzales walks the park regularly and sees the results of vandalism and spray-painted graffiti that mars the beauty of sections of the parkway.
Homeless encampments are set up, torn down by authorities and set up again in what seems an endless cycle. Litter, trash and discarded cigarette butts further add to the park's sometimes grungy appearance.
"I come here to see the water, to relax. But there is a serious homeless problem," said Mauro Rodriguez, 65, who lives in an affordable senior housing development adjacent to the linear park.
Rodriguez is a regular visitor to the parkway and recognizes its underlying beauty and tremendous potential, but he says the area has been taken over by transients, panhandlers and vandals.
On a recent Thursday morning, the former oil field worker sat at the park near a graffiti-marred wall and a broken light post and lamented the changes he sees happening around him.
"If I saw someone scribbling on this wall, it would be hard for me to not say something," he said.
But he doesn't always feel safe.
"I'd like to come out here in the evening, but you can't without panhandlers asking for money or cigarettes," he said.
It certainly isn’t what city officials and Bakersfield residents envisioned when they invested in the project more than a dozen years ago.
Not far from 18th Street on the west side of the creek, Shaqunea Locke sits huddled beneath a small tentlike cover packed with blankets and her meager belongings.
She and her husband have been homeless since September, said Locke, who added that it's been more than 30 days since she applied for shelter at the Brundage Lane Navigation Center.
They don't want to live outside in the rain and the cold, she said, but without an opening at the shelter, the couple and their dog, Hitter, have few choices.
"The police came a few weeks ago,” Locke said. "They threw away almost everything we owned."
Bakersfield city spokesman Joseph Conroy said in an email that the city maintains the park on a regular basis.
"One of the best ways to let us know about things like encampments, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. is through the Bakersfield Mobile app," he said.
"I know our Recreation & Parks Rapid Response Teams have been working on several repairs in Mill Creek over the past few weeks," he noted.
Sgt. Robert Pair, public information officer at the Bakersfield Police Department, said park patrols downtown are conducted by the BPD's impact team, a unit of officers that solely handles quality-of-life issues in the downtown area.
"Patrol is daily," Pair said. "In 2021, there were 261 arrests or citations in the Mill Creek corridor; in 2022, there have been a total of 26. The crimes run the gambit from vandalism to assaults."
Despite the problems, the linear park still has much to offer, including a long, flowing water feature that even the Kern River can’t provide to residents of the city on most days.
The riverbed through Bakersfield may often be dry, but water flows through Mill Creek in luxurious abundance.
Not only is the old canal now lined with concrete and surfaced with river rocks, planners even added gentle curves to the once-straight canal to make it look more like a meandering natural waterway. At the southern end of the park, attractive condo and apartment complexes have been built along the eastern side of the creek where foot bridges allow walkers and cyclists to switch sides, depending on where they want to explore.
Since the park's opening, new developments have been added to the eastern edges of the parkway between 17th and 21st streets, including a residential complex for seniors and a federal courthouse built on the eastern side of Central Park. These and other developments have brought hundreds of new residents, employees and visitors to the area, a ready-made customer base for new and already established restaurants, coffeehouses, specialty shops and galleries.
David Lyman, a principal planner for the city of Bakersfield during the development of the linear park, came up with the Mill Creek identity, inspired by a flour mill that once operated on the canal.
Lyman, who now heads up Visit Bakersfield, the city's visitor and tourism bureau, correctly predicted the value of the properties adjacent to the parkway would increase as would tax revenues from the surrounding area.
For years, Bakersfield has been a city of sprawl, spreading outward in almost every direction. Those growth patterns have exacerbated the area's air pollution and traffic problems, cost taxpayers for road development and maintenance, spread thin police and fire services, paved over prime farmland, and left much of the urban core blighted and neglected.
"This is urban in-fill," Lyman said at the time. "This is one of the solutions we keep hearing about."
Mill Creek planners were unable to make the foot path follow the entire route of the "creek" as the Hill House, Beale Memorial Library and Amtrak station presented formidable obstacles. So southbound walkers who want to traverse the entire length need to exit the path at 17th Street and take a sidewalk route south on Q Street to rejoin the path on the south side of the railroad tracks.
Gonzales said he loves the linear park and believes, despite its recent difficulties, that it has fulfilled its mission to bring new, vibrant economic development to the area.
"I can't get into the minds of my predecessors," he said of the council members and city staffers who came before him. "But I know they had a vision."
And there is clear evidence that their vision of economic growth downtown is coming to fruition.
The Cue, a four-story development of upscale apartments now being built at 18th and Q streets, is just one indicator.
"That is huge," he said. And he named several more.
The problems happening at Mill Creek, he said, are systemic issues that are occurring in many cities across the country.
It's why he supported, and helped pass, new funding for a team of park rangers to patrol Mill Creek and other parks in the city.
It's not the only answer, he said, but it's one more tool to protect and enhance Mill Creek.
"We need to maintain safety, security and a welcoming environment at our parks," he said. "Absent that, the void will be filled by negative elements."