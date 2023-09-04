_40T0486.jpg

A farmworker reaches in to clip a bunch of grapes from a vineyard tree last month before the arrival of Tropical Storm Hilary.

 John Donegan / The Californian

They already know it's bad, but local grape growers won't truly know how much damage their crop took from Tropical Storm Hilary until they get the answer to a deeper question: How much will North American consumers pay for California table grapes?

Labor costs skyrocket when harvest workers have to spend extra time trimming off rain-ruined berries and then reshaping every bunch. It remains unclear whether growers and retailers will be able to pass those costs along this year — or whether salvageable grapes will be left on the vine to wither.