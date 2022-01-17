Growers thankful for this winter's conducive weather

Kern County citrus grower John S. Gless doesn't want to jinx himself, and so he hesitated before admitting this Monday, but it seems like the weather these days has been close to perfect.
So far this season, at least, conditions have favored farmers like him with abundant precipitation in December, mild wind and chilly but not freezing valley temperatures. If the weather holds — and the climatological outlook was good as of Monday afternoon — growers may get a break from troublesome years past.
"This year," Gless said, "we've been very fortunate."
As the citrus harvest wraps up, the next big test is coming next month with the almond bloom, a critical event in Central Valley agriculture that can benefit from helpful weather or suffer from stormy conditions. After that comes the citrus bloom.
Things could still take a turn for the worse, like if temperatures were to suddenly drop for several hours such that citrus still in the orchards freezes, or heavy rains and wind combine to knock over shallow-rooted almond trees.
"Just have to hope we don't get a major wind event for either almond or citrus bloom," Kern County Agricultural Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser said by text Monday, noting as well that the almond bloom usually arrives in February and citrus pollination can take place anytime from the end of March through April.
Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher at the National Weather Service in Hanford said the latest outlook from the federal Climate Prediction Center suggests temperatures are likely to be normal with below-average chances for rainfall.
Looking three months out, he said, temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal and slightly on the dry side through March.
Regarding wind, which is a big factor than can impede local pollination, there are not a lot of signals either way, Bollenbacher said. But strong winds are usually associated with heavy precipitation, and there are no signs of that through the end of February, he said.
It doesn't look like there are going to be any hard freezes for a while, Bollenbacher added, saying there may be some dense fog returning by the middle of this week.
Fog may help some crops but it's not great for export citrus. Gless said sometimes his crews have to wait until noon to start picking oranges simply because morning fog leaves the fruit moist, and anything being shipped to Asia needs to be "bone dry."
Gless was grateful it hasn't been too hot lately because warm conditions expedite the maturation process. He said he was also thankful for the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada and December rains that helped size up his citrus.
"Those early rains we got were like magic," he said. "It gave the fruit a really good boost."
Fruit and nut trees in general need temperatures to drop below a certain threshold for a minimum duration so they can be at their most productive. This year's chilly mornings have provided many of the required "chill hours."
But it hasn't been too cold for picking fruit, Gless said. And unlike heavy-soil conditions in Tulare and Fresno counties, he said, Kern County's lighter soils permitted access to orchards during last month's rains.
On top of that, there's been very little of the kind of winds that can tear and bruise citrus to the point it lowers the fruit's value and makes it unsuitable for export.
Lately the temperature at night hasn't dropped below the low to mid-30s degrees, Gless said, "which is really what we want."
"That's perfect. It's good for the fruit" because it can help delay ripening, Gless said, adding that this winter is among few during his many years of farming in which he hasn't had to go out numerous times in the middle of the night to try to keep his oranges from freezing.
"Kern County citrus growers are pretty pleased with the hand that we've been dealt so far," he said.