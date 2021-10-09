Grove's recreational trailers licensing legislation signed by Newsom

Sen. Shannon Grove's legislation to consolidate most recreational trailers under Class C driver's licenses was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the senator's office announced.
Senate Bill 287 will allow recreationalists and equestrian enthusiasts to tow trailers "without having to undergo unnecessary verification and exorbitant fees, intended for industry’s heaviest commercial trailers," a news release from Grove said.
“The bipartisan victory we have achieved on SB 287 is a major win for my constituents and the entire equestrian community,” Grove said in the news release. “We have brought light to an issue that, for years, has bred confusion and has become an unnecessary burden for the equestrian enthusiasts in our state.”
It is to be fully implemented on Jan. 1, 2027 after the Assembly Appropriates Committee cited the California Department of Motor Vehicle’s concern of budgetary needs and time for programming updates.
“I am grateful for the equestrian community’s engagement and support on the bill and although delayed implementation was not the ideal outcome, it is still a major win for us,” Grove said.