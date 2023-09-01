A local state senator's anti-human trafficking bill — which drew controversy across California — was voted out of the suspense file Friday and will be heard on the Assembly floor.
Bakersfield Republican Shannon Grove's Senate Bill 14 reclassifies child sex trafficking as a serious or violent felony. The change would allow for those who are convicted to face harsher sentences under the “three strikes” law.
The Assembly's Appropriations Committee reviewed the bill's fiscal impact and added an amendment: Human trafficking victims will be exempt from getting charged with a serious felony.
"Protecting victims of child sex trafficking should not be a partisan issue," Grove stated in a news release. "Today is a victory for every survivor."
Democrats who first voted against the bill sought to ensure victims wouldn't be charged and face stiff penalties. Grove said previously her bill addressed the issue without the extra amendment.
Ultimately, the bill passed through the Assembly's Public Safety Committee after it was first voted down. That vote prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to intervene, an unusual move, before it passed out of committee.
The bill will be heard next on the Assembly floor before Sept. 14, or the date the Legislature adjourns for the year, Grove's office said.
"I am confident most members of the Assembly want to vote for this bill, and thanks to today’s vote they will have a chance," Grove said in a statement. "However, the fight to make the human trafficking of a child a serious felony is not yet finished and I urge every Californian to stay engaged until the bill is signed into law."