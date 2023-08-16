A local state senator’s contentious human trafficking bill was placed in a “suspense file,” adding new uncertainty to its fate, after it was heard in a fiscal committee Wednesday.

Bakersfield Republican Shannon Grove’s Senate Bill 14 would reclassify child trafficking as a serious or violent felony so defendants face harsh sentences under the “three strikes” law, which mandates that a person convicted of a third serious or violent felony be sentenced to at least 25 years to life.

