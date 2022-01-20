Grove to seek re-election in newly redrawn 12th District

State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, announced Thursday she’s seeking re-election for a second term in the state Senate.
Grove currently represents the 16th District; however, in 2022, she’ll be running to represent the 12th District, which includes parts of Bakersfield, as well as Taft, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and Kern River Valley, and parts of Fresno and Tulare counties. This follows the redrawing of legislative district lines.
“I am seeking re-election because the Central Valley, and its economic engine providing jobs based mainly on agriculture and energy production, is the most family-friendly area of California,” she said in a statement Thursday announcing her run. “Our hard-working people need a strong fighter in our state Capitol to continue to enhance and protect our way of life. Providing the food and fuel that this nation needs and ensuring our cities and small towns are safe with an education system that delivers for our next generation of leaders is critically important to all of us.”
Grove also noted endorsements from Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Assemblyman Vince Fong, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in her announcement, as well as endorsements from leaders in Tulare and Fresno counties.
“I am honored to have an opportunity to serve the people in these counties, as I have for the past four years in the state Senate, and prior in the state Assembly,” she said in her statement. “I look forward over the next months to campaign on these issues and listen to the people in this district of almost 1 million people.”