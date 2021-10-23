Grove to hold breast cancer awareness event Tuesday

Sen. Shannon Grove is hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Drive-Thru event from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday to collect donations for young women diagnosed with breast cancer and to give the public information on prevention, screening and treatment. It will be held at her district office, 5701 Truxtun Ave., Suite 150.
She will be joined by the Young Survival Coalition of Bakersfield, a group of women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer under age 40, according to the senator's office.
Grove will be collecting donations of cozy blankets, reusable water bottles, soft eye masks, socks, slippers, button-up pajamas, head wraps, knit hats, queasy drops, lollipops, hand sanitizer, hydration packets and thera bands. The items will be donated to the YSC “healing closet,” which offers special care kits for those who have been recently diagnosed and are undergoing treatment.
There will be vouchers for free mammograms for the first 50 participants, or while supplies last, donated by Adventist Health. Kern County Public Health will provide self-assessment information.