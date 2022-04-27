Grove’s CalVet bill passes committee

State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, announced Tuesday that Senate Bill 1195 passed unanimously through the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
SB 1195, authored by Grove, requires the California Department of Veterans Affairs, or CalVet, in its five-year review of California’s Veterans Homes, explore opportunities where satellite medical clinics could be placed at or near CalVet homes.
For 138 years, California Veterans Homes have supported the state’s aging and disabled veterans with eight locations that include residential homes and skilled nursing facilities, according to a news release from Grove.
Every five years, CalVet reviews the use of each home, including the current and future needs of the regional veteran population.
SB 1195 aims to support CalVet’s ongoing mission to serve the needs of the veteran community and offer an environment that honors their service to our country, the statement added.
SB 1195 will next be heard in the state Senate’s Appropriations Committee.