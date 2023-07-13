A bona fide hullabaloo exploded Thursday over legislation spearheaded by Bakersfield's state Sen. Shannon Grove that seeks to classify trafficking of minors as a serious felony, a policy initiative that prompted heated debates about its effectiveness throughout California and from local politicians. 

Senate Bill 14 would add child trafficking to a list of serious felonies in California. Anyone convicted of at least three serious felonies faces a prison sentence of between 25 years to life under the state’s three strikes law.