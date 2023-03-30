 Skip to main content
Grove oil bill clears Senate committee

Shannon Grove new headshot

State Sen. Shannon Grove

 Contributed photo

State legislation that would indirectly soften California’s tone toward in-state oil production cleared a significant hurdle this week, though it’s unclear whether the bill by state Sen. Shannon Grove will be able to avoid the fate of a similar attempt last year by the Bakersfield Republican.

The Senate Environmental Quality Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to pass Grove’s Senate Bill 15, which would require the California Energy Commission to identify the relatively low environmental standards and human rights abuses in countries the state imports oil from — a shot at Ecuador and Saudi Arabia, the No. 1 and No. 2 exporters of oil to California, respectively.

