State Sen. Shannon Grove, less than a month into her new job, was elected minority leader of that chamber last week, making her the third consecutive woman to hold the post, and the second from Bakersfield.
The vote of the GOP caucus was unanimous — but then Republicans have only 10 seats in the state Senate, with an 11th likely to come on board in March. Democrats enjoy a two-thirds supermajority that currently approaches a 75 percent advantage.
They also control the Assembly and virtually every state constitutional office from governor on down.
"(I'm) thankful for God's favor and the trust my Senate Colleagues have placed in me," Grove tweeted.
Grove, a three-term former Assemblywoman, now represents the 16th District, which covers Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties. It is the largest state Senate district in the state in terms of geographic size.
Grove, 53, succeeds as minority leader Orange County Republican Patricia Bates, who served in that role for a year and a half. Jean Fuller of Bakersfield preceded Bates.
Grove, first elected to the Assembly in 2010 as the first female veteran to serve in the state legislature, once described herself as a "gun-carrying, tongue-talking, spirit-filled believer."
Grove, a firm supporter of President Trump, must deal with a growing chorus California Republicans who are urging the party to distance itself from Trump in order to regain the party's relevance in the state.
“The biggest challenge will be distancing the caucus from Trump enough to be relevant while also offering enough policy solutions to be influential,” Mike Madrid, a Republican political strategist, told the Los Angeles Times. Grove faces a “tough task” in that regard, he said.
Grove has given no indiction she intends to do so, standing firm on such issues as immigration.
"It’s not a secret that I am a social and fiscal conservative. It’s who I am,” Grove told the Times. “Some people in the caucus and in the building don’t align with that same philosophy that I have. But that doesn’t mean you can’t work together and solve problems.”
