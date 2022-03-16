 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grove introduces bill to support hiring of homeless, foster youth

Shannon Grove new headshot

State Sen. Shannon Grove

State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, introduced Senate Bill 1484 to help address the worsening homeless crisis in California and encourage job growth, according to a news release from her office Wednesday.

The bill would offer employers a tax break of up to $2,400 for each worker hired after Jan. 1 considered a homeless youth, foster youth or former foster youth, according to leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

SB 1484 is part of the Assembly and Senate Republicans “ACT on Homelessness” legislative package to address homelessness with a multifaceted and comprehensive approach, the release noted.

“Despite record spending by Democrats in recent years, the homelessness problem has only gotten worse,” Grove said Wednesday in a statement. “Tackling this moral and humanitarian crisis is a top priority for my Republican colleagues and I.”

Coronavirus Cases