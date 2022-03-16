Grove introduces bill to support hiring of homeless, foster youth

State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, introduced Senate Bill 1484 to help address the worsening homeless crisis in California and encourage job growth, according to a news release from her office Wednesday.
The bill would offer employers a tax break of up to $2,400 for each worker hired after Jan. 1 considered a homeless youth, foster youth or former foster youth, according to leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.
SB 1484 is part of the Assembly and Senate Republicans “ACT on Homelessness” legislative package to address homelessness with a multifaceted and comprehensive approach, the release noted.
“Despite record spending by Democrats in recent years, the homelessness problem has only gotten worse,” Grove said Wednesday in a statement. “Tackling this moral and humanitarian crisis is a top priority for my Republican colleagues and I.”