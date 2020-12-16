Two locally elected state lawmakers have added their names to a letter by a bipartisan group of 11 California legislators urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to reclassify restaurants as essential businesses deserving special consideration during the pandemic.
The letter dated Friday and signed by state Sens. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, and Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, does not specify at what capacity level restaurants should be allowed to operate but refers to industry-proposed guidelines that would let them "continue to operate safely and at capacity levels that will allow restaurants to stay afloat."
Restrictions now in place limit restaurants in Kern to outdoor or takeout service only, though county officials have said they would not enforce a ban on indoor dining or report violators to the state.
The lawmakers' letter notes many restaurants have gone out of business during the pandemic and, with winter coming on and state guidelines prohibiting indoor service, "many others will be forced to consider a similar choice."