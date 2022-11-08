 Skip to main content
Grove heading for 12th District Senate seat win

+1 
Shannon Grove new headshot

State Sen. Shannon Grove

 Contributed photo
Susanne and Benny 4

Susanne Gundy

State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, had found great confidence when gaining her win by a large margin against Susanne Gundy after the June primary.

Election Day results seemingly matched Grove's confidence as the small-business owner carried a lead of 64.9 percent over Gundy's 35.1 percent for the 12th District 47.2 percent of results tallied as of 10:26 p.m.

