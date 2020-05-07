State lawmakers on Thursday reacted to the state Department of Finance's report forecasting a $54 billion deficit for California's 2020-21 budget.
"Today's announcement of a projected $54 billion budget shortfall reflects a grim new economic reality," Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove said in a statement. "As a result of the governor's stay-at-home order, more than 4 million Californians are out of work, and we are faced with a catastrophic budget deficit.
"The governor must prioritize the budget to meet the immediate needs of our citizens and eliminate funding for pet projects. This devastating budget forecast is an unfortunate consequence of his decision to create a one-size-fits-all 'new normal' that strangled businesses throughout California."
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, said in a statement: "California’s projected $54 billion budget deficit is a sobering reality that reminds us that reigniting our economy is absolutely critical. To revitalize our economy, we must provide regulatory relief by placing a moratorium on any pending non-COVID related regulations by state agencies. We must also stop any proposals to raise taxes and fees that will continue to bleed our economy. It is vital that we take immediate action to reduce the burdens on our state’s small businesses and entrepreneurs right now to create the stage for our economy to recover."
