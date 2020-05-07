Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow houses of worship to reopen during Stage 2 of the state's reopening efforts.
She joined Sen. Mike Morrell, R-Rancho Cucamonga, in issuing statements.
"The stay-at-home order has been very difficult for individuals dealing with isolation, anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and domestic violence," Grove said in a statement. "During this time when people are mourning lost loved ones and struggling in their everyday lives, it is more important than ever that houses of worship be open for millions of Californians to seek hope, encouragement, support, and healing. Houses of worship should be considered a higher priority for the Governor and be included into Stage 2 of our state's reopening plan."
(1) comment
Come on Grove. Stop putting people at risk for your own political aspirations. You are transparent.
