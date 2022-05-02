Grove bill to prioritize in-state oil production passes Environmental Quality Committee

State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, announced that Senate Bill 1319 recently passed unanimously through the Senate Environmental Quality Committee.
SB 1319 would implore the Legislature to realize that much of the crude oil imported into California comes from foreign nations with demonstrated human rights abuses, or foreign nations that have environmental standards lower than those in California.
The measure would also require the Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGem) to report on its website the amount of particulate matter released into the air from tanker ship emissions from oil imported into the state in an effort to highlight the air quality impact from the state’s dependence on foreign oil.
SB 1319 will next be heard in Senate Appropriations.