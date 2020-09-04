A coalition of groups advocating for green jobs and other progressive programs protested in front of Congressman Kevin McCarthy's house in Bakersfield early Friday morning.
The 4:30 a.m. gathering was made up of young adults and youth who want McCarthy to meet with them and consider their demands, which include holding a public town hall meeting, pledging to help create green jobs and supporting legislation for Medicare for All and extended unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
The demonstrators were led by the Kern County arm of a group called the Sunrise Movement, a nationwide, youth-led group focused on stopping climate change and promoting a Green New Deal. A news release about the protest in front of McCarthy's home said it also involved members of Our Revolution Kern, Democratic Socialists of America Kern County, the Central California Environmental Justice Network, Kern Young Democrats and others.
"McCarthy’s constituents, roughly half of which are under the age of 34, care about protecting the working class here in Kern County. They want renewable energy jobs that protect the land in our district. They want safe and healthy environments for everyone. And they want to ensure that frontline communities — who are disproportionately Black, Indigenous, and people of color — no longer suffer the lasting health consequences of the fossil fuel industry and are not sacrificed for one man's profits," said a news release from Sunrise Movement - Kern County.
"We say enough is enough. We have a message for all local, state, and federal Kern County politicians. If you don’t work to dismantle the white supremacist ideals that devalue (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) lives, if you don’t advocate for a just transition for workers while moving away from fossil fuels, you need to resign,” said Riddhi Patel, the local coordinator for Sunrise Movement - Kern County, in the news release.
A representative for McCarthy could not be immediately reached and it is unclear if he was at the home when the protest happened.
The news release said demonstrators distributed a letter apologizing to neighbors for the early morning noise around the neighborhood.
I wonder how many laws were broken by this coalition disturbing the peace at that hour in a residential neighborhood.
Sorry.
Nine obnoxious people do not constitute a "Coalition."
It’s shameful that these groups will go to someone’s home and harass them there. I guess they wouldn’t get a liberal rag to cover them that way.
Let's dox them.
Why doesn't TBC print the actual individual names of these liberal loons, so we all know who they are and where THEY live.
If they want to bother people at 4:30 am we can all play their little games. If you want to play with fire that is. Let's do it.
lol fam I'm right here, we just want good jobs and healthcare
Work for them.
Print your address (yours, not someone else's).
The small and silly men and women who support Trump in the Senate like Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst, Martha McSally, Susan Collins, Lindsay Graham and Congress like Kevin McCarthy are now going to feel the wrath of America. The Republican Party is going to be reduced to a smoldering ash heap.
