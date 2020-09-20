This might come as a shock to many Bakersfield residents, but the City Council is on the verge of allowing the vast majority of homeowners to raise hens in their backyards.
At a vote scheduled for Wednesday’s meeting, the council could approve an ordinance that would let nearly anyone with a backyard raise up to 12 hens. That would put Bakersfield in the same league as cities such as San Diego and Los Angeles, which have their own chicken ordinances. However, a devoted group of residents, intent on delaying the vote until after the coronavirus pandemic, has emerged.
Claiming backyard hens would bring an unnecessary health risk to an already risky scenario, the rough collection of residents plan to state their case before the council on Wednesday and hope things go their way.
“The priority for us and our group is keeping people alive and not compromising them in a pandemic,” said Gary Simmons, one of the residents who has spoken out against backyard hens. “It’s a life-saving thing. Why compromise people today when we don’t need to? Let’s revisit it two or three years from now.”
At the top of the group’s list of concerns is the potential for humans to become infected with diseases spread from chickens kept in backyards. Salmonella, avian flu, and virulent Newcastle Disease are all ailments present in chicken flocks that could potentially affect humans. These diseases could challenge immune systems at a time when COVID-19 is classified as widespread in Kern County.
"The chicken disease compromises the immune system," Simmons said. "And when that happens, COVID wins."
Although the risk of disease transmission is present when keeping chickens, health experts say following the proper procedures can mitigate most of the danger.
“With keeping any animal, whether it be a dog, a bird, a cat, or a cow, there’s always going to be some health risks,” said Alexi Haack, veterinarian general with California Avian Health Education Network, a part of the state Department of Food and Agriculture. “It really depends on the owner’s relationship with those animals.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says thoroughly washing hands after handling chickens is the best way people can protect themselves from disease spread from chickens. The government agency provides a long list of recommendations for those seeking to keep themselves and their flocks healthy.
Still, detractors question the City Council’s apparent urgency in passing a hen ordinance at a time when COVID-19 is threatening the general public, and some wonder if many people in Bakersfield even know this legal change is potentially around the corner.
“When I call people and I say, ‘Have you heard about the hen ordinance?’ they say, ‘No what are you talking about?' So when I tell them, they say, ‘They’re going to do what?’” said Bill Descary, retired treasurer for the city of Bakersfield. “They’re quite appalled.”
Plus, at a time when going out in public is discouraged for at-risk populations, the 78-year-old Descary says he's not able to make his concerns known in-person at the meeting due to coronavirus concerns.
But backyard hen proponents say they have a majority of support among Bakersfield residents.
“I strongly believe that backyard hen ownership is a quality-of-life issue that will benefit the residents of Bakersfield,” said MT Merickel, a principal at Stockdale Elementary who runs a website advocating for chicken legalization within the city.
He brought up how many different types of people raise chickens in and around Bakersfield.
“What many people have shared with me is they initially had backyard hens because of the fresh egg benefit, but they quickly learn what wonderful pets they are,” he said. “And that becomes their number one reason for having that as an interest and a hobby.”
According to the Bakersfield Development Services Department, legalizing urban hens within R1 zones would allow coops to be set up in at least 85,335 parcels within the city. The department initially recommended the council not allow hens to be raised in Bakersfield, citing the potential for a cost burden to the city’s Code Enforcement team.
In a July report to the council, Development Services Director Christopher Boyle said the city would be better served by “protecting the peace, quiet, and quality-of-life issues that are of paramount concern for single-family neighborhoods.”
The council, however, overrode the department’s directions and moved forward with the drafting of an ordinance.
On Wednesday, the council is expected to receive a range of options for legalizing urban hens. The prospect leaves proponents excited, while other residents are worried.
“In a sense, it’s chicken farming in your backyard,” Descary said when detailing his concerns. “I want to go to the farm, not bring the farm to me.”
