Group puts on car show to support Jastro Park memorial

A steady stream of visitors enjoyed a chance to appreciate some classic rides and support those who’ve served as the heat hit 108 degrees Sunday in Bakersfield.
The Kern County World War II Memorial Committee’s latest fundraising effort as it sprints to the finish line for a project to honor “the Greatest Generation” at Jastro Park was the display of dozens of rides ranging from a 1928 Ford Model A to a 2006 BMW 530i outfitted with “The Incredible Hulk”-themed decor.
The car show outside the Speakeasy Bar & Grill on Downey Avenue in Bakersfield was in support of the effort to pay for a memorial to veterans who served and made the ultimate sacrifice overseas during World War II, as well as at home, Ed Gaede, president of the committee, said Saturday.
The outpouring of support has been overwhelming, he added, noting the committee had been working on an aggressive timeline since last year to honor WWII veterans, and for good reason.
Gaede was doing his best to make sure the memorial was up in time to honor as many of those who served in the effort who are still around to appreciate it.
As he talked about the importance of the timing, he patted the arm of his friend, Walter Grainger, a “96-year-young” WWII veteran who’s still active in the community and out walks Gaede during their trips to Jastro Park.
“We only have 17 that we pick up and bring to our various occasions,” Grainger said, referring to the known number of World War II veterans like himself, who are still in Kern. He’d love to hear from any others who are out there, he added.
“We're doing good and the public is helping us,” said Gaede, a Vietnam veteran himself.
“What a blessing to have our community come together and help us build this memorial to their sponsorship of living or deceased World War II veterans that served and returned home,” he added, noting the rebar was put in place Friday for the memorial so he expected the concrete to be poured this week.
So far, the WWII memorial features: six large black granite slabs with the names of 685 Kern County veterans who served and didn’t return home battle; a statue by sculptor Victor Benjamin depicting a grief-stricken wife and mother holding a child and reading a telegram from the Department of Defense stating her husband was killed in action; and plaques with about 500 names right now as of its unveiling, with space for more names if there are others interested.
Retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Xavier Cordova, who previously worked with United Veterans of Kern County, which supports post-911 veterans, stopped by the car show with his wife, Michelle, to show his support for the effort.
“I think it's past due for them to have a memorial here for that era obviously,” he said, adding his other Labor Day plans included staying out of the heat. “I think every veterans group, (or) era, should have some sort of recognition.”