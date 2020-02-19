Roland and Becky Bernabe, who live in Bakersfield in the winter and Utah the rest of the year, carried a hand-drawn sign in Bakersfield's downtown business district Wednesday morning with the words, Utah fans of Mitt.
The bi-state couple said the Republican presidential candidate and current Utah senator, Mitt Romney, showed courage and integrity by going against his party's leadership to vote to convict President Donald Trump in his recent impeachment trial.
“We don’t agree with all of his positions, but Mitt stood up, he had courage,” Roland Bernabe said. “He voted ‘yes’ on impeachment.”
The couple were among a modest group of about 30 that gathered near the mural of Cesar Chavez on L Street to protest the president's planned stop at Meadows Field Airport planned for Wednesday afternoon.
Julie Solis, Democratic candidate for the 34th Assembly District and one of the organizers of the protest rally, said she chose the location of the Cesar Chavez mural because its recent defacement was a sign that overt racism is on the rise in Kern County due to what she says is the president’s tacit approval of the mistreatment of minorities.
“It was a sign that racism is still alive and thriving in Kern County,” she said of the damage to the mural of the farm worker labor leader.
"He has empowered racism in our country by calling people of color animals and rapists," Solis said.
Organizers of the protest said the morning gathering was just a warmup for the later demonstration planned for 1:30 p.m. at Skyway and Airport drives near the airport.
As he painted picket signs for the later action, organizer Carlos Ramos said there is a strong perception here that Kern County is Trump country. But that is changing.
"We definitely would have liked to see more people," he said of the morning gathering. "But the people here have a strong message.
"We all came for different reasons," Ramos said. "But we all agree we need new leadership in the White House."
(2) comments
As usual, Trump is maligned without giving examples. Trump said many who cross our borders are rapists and murderers, he never said "people of color, or Blacks, or Mexicans." Those critics who are more concerned about their own ego than they are about Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, women and the youth who now have jobs and are selfrelian are the true racists. Trumps done more for people of color than even Ceasar did. And I'll bet you a dime to a donut that those who defaced Ceasar's mural are not true Trump supporters and are as misguided as the fools parading in front of it. And Mitt, he's as self-centered, egotistical, and self-serving as those blinded by his proclaimed religion.
This is what you get when brothers and sisters breed
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.