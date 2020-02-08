Nita Berquist had been in a coma for two weeks. The violence of the car crash in 2006 had nearly ended her life.
"When I came to, two of these gals were sitting with me in the hospital room," she recalled. "It's really great to have friends for such a long time."
The friends Berquist referred to have been meeting for lunch regularly for 30 years, celebrating life’s triumphs and milestones, and supporting one another through the trials and tragedies that life inevitably brings — including the devastating effects of a terrible traffic accident.
They came together in the late 1980s through shared Bible study sessions and immediately began to gel. And they never stopped.
They shared the joys and difficulties of motherhood, they watched each other's children grow up, marry and have children of their own.
On Thursday, Berquist, Kathy Henderson, Cheryl Ohanneson, Denise Barker, Debby Actis and Audrey Lane gathered at Seven Oaks Country Club to celebrate Lane's 90th birthday.
"We actually started out meeting at the Country Rose Tea Room on H Street," said Henderson. "We became committed to the friendship."
All the women's ages range between 64 and 70, except Lane, the 90-year-old the others affectionately call "Mom."
"Audrey never had children," Henderson said. "She considers us her adopted daughters."
And like doting daughters, time and again, they were there when the need arose.
After 67 years of marriage, Lane lost her husband, Bob Lane, in April. She counted on her "daughters" to help her through the grief.
"They got me through that," she said as "the girls" gathered around her for a photo.
"Through cancer, and through the death of my husband, they've just been a rock," she said of her friends.
Watching the women interact, a touch on the shoulder, an affectionate hug, it suddenly becomes clear that they know one other, really know one another, not just at their best, but at their most vulnerable.
These are the kinds of friendships every woman needs, but not every woman has.
The painful loss of a husband, the challenge of a serious injury, the frightening bout with cancer, the crisis of faith, the great agony of loss, the fragility of life, coming face to face with our mortality — these are the times that shouldn't be faced alone.
"Kathy was with me when my husband died," said Cheryl Ohanneson.
"It was Cheryl's birthday," Henderson remembered. "I'll never forget that day."
Ohanneson lost her husband in a tragic farming accident.
"It was awful," Henderson said. "A terrible shock. But we all stepped up and supported her."
Their shared faith in God, Henderson said, is the source of their strength.
They can't do it alone.
Each one of the crises could have broken them, she said. Instead, each challenge brought them closer.
"We pray for each other," said Denise Barker.
As more friends poured in for Thursday's birthday celebration, Audry opened a birthday gift from "the girls" — a string of pearls.
"This is a gift from your daughters," Henderson said.
And she meant it.
