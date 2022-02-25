Group demonstrates outside of EBHS after campus guard's handling of student incident upsets parents

East Bakersfield High School students left their last class Friday and were greeted with cries protesting a fellow Blade who was held down by the knee of a Kern High School District security guard, with brief footage of the incident already garnering about 8,000 views on Facebook as of Friday afternoon.
“What do we need? Peace!” the group called out. “What do we want? Justice!”
About a dozen individuals ended up joining the gathering’s organizers, Xenia King, president of Mothers Against Gang Violence, and Tiffany Arterberry, a mother whose son was the subject of the footage.
The video shows 16-year-old son Maurice Hill detained Feb. 9 by a Kern High School District security guard. Another security guard behind Hill is holding handcuffs.
Arterberry and King organized the protest because they felt the security guard’s behavior was unacceptable.
“If they are using that type of force, then that means that they are not being trained in a proper manner … to handle kids,” King said. She drew parallels between the guard's behavior and convicted murderer Derek Chauvin, a former Minnesota police officer who killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck.
The Kern High School District issued a statement in response to questions about the incident:
“We are aware of videos circulating on social media from an incident that took place on the campus of East Bakersfield High School on February 9,” said KHSD spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke in an email. “The incident is being reviewed and investigated.”
Arterberry said her son was maced. Both King and Arterberry declined to discuss what happened prior to the security guard's actions in the footage.
“He’s frightened,” the mother said of her son. “He is scared of the security guards. He’s traumatized.”
Briscoe-Clarke said the district was unable to comment on disciplinary actions involving minors and personnel.
Some people in cars honked as they drove by; 15-year-old Heaven Lee crossed the street with her fist raised to join the protesters.
“There’s a lot of bad people” who show hate toward minorities for no reason, said Lee, a freshman at East Bakersfield.
She witnessed the incident and saw the video circulating on social media, which motivated her to join the protesters.
Freshman Marrissa Jimenez, who also attended the demonstration, said she wants to make her high school a better place. Incidents such as the one depicted in the video could draw people away from attending her high school, she added.
Nadine Escalante, a Kern High School District parent and an advocate with Concerned Parents of Education, said the use of excessive force at high schools is common and wonders about the guards’ training.
She said she saw a heavier presence of security guards Friday when compared to other days.
“Why don't we have that every day after school so our children aren’t fighting?” Escalante said.
She added that she planned to bring her concerns to the KHSD's March 7 governing board meeting.