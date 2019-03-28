A group of Bakersfield residents involved in the lawsuit that had halted work on the 24th Street Widening Project has won an appeal against the city of Bakersfield over court costs.
The city had sued the group of 10 residents in 2017 to obtain $20,315, and a Kern County judge had ordered the group to pay.
But a panel of judges on the Fifth District Court of Appeal reversed the decision, ordering the city to pay the group back $17,828.
“This was a retaliatory, vindictive, malicious lawsuit by the city against its own taxpaying citizens,” said Vanessa Vangle, a member of the group. “I have never heard of a city doing this to its own citizens.”
Deputy City Attorney Andrew Heglund said the city would comply with the judges’ order.
“Our goal has always been to pursue the collection of funds that the court awarded,” he said. “The court awarded us costs and we did what we needed to do to enforce that award.”
The successful appeal of the group, known as the Citizens Against the 24th Street Widening Project, likely marks the end of the long-running legal dispute that has gone on for years.
Through its initial lawsuit, the group forced the city to redo part of its environmental impact report for the 24th Street project.
After making the changes required by the judge, the city was allowed to move forward with the project, winning later legal challenges from the group.
The project is now underway.
