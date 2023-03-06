Grounded in Health 2023: an intervention, of sorts, for Kern County.

Kern County Public Health Services and Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services joined forces again this month to focus the community's attention on the benefits of eating healthy, and eating more locally grown fruits and vegetables.
At a news conference held Monday morning at the Public Health Services building on Mount Vernon Avenue, Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan and Behavioral Health Director Stacy Kuwahara highlighted March as Nutrition Month. It's all part of their 2023 "Grounded in Health" community initiative, which kicked off in January and will continue throughout the year.
"Proper nutrition and diet is essential to our physical and our mental health," Carrigan told Monday's gathering. "And eating local nutritious food adds even more health benefits."
More than seven of 10 adults in Kern County are overweight or obese, she said. That's one of the reasons Kern has the highest diabetes mortality rate in California.
"With Kern County ranking fourth in the state for deaths due to heart disease, and with heart disease death rates 45 percent higher than the state average ... eating a balanced, nutritious diet has never been more important," Carrigan said.
The community is still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which took a toll on many residents' physical and mental health. According to Kuwahara, a person's physical and mental health are interconnected.
"Food is how we nourish our body, how we connect with other people," she said. "Food is very social, and it's also how we comfort ourselves.
"So I'm here to remind us," Kuwahara said. "Think about what you're eating, think about how you're eating."
The overall goal is balance, she said.
Eating locally grown foods helps raise the overall quality and nutritional levels of the foods we eat, guest speakers and organizers said Monday.
Jaclyn Allen, owner of The Hens Roost, also represents local farmers markets.
"It's been my pleasure to serve our local farmers markets since 2010," Allen said. "We've been through a lot and we continue to thrive in our community because people love to eat produce that is local.
"One thing that's really important about farmers markets is the ability to come out and try something before you buy it," she said.
Produce sold at local farmers markets is all sourced within 100 miles of the community, Allen said. Everything is picked the day before. The produce isn't kept for weeks or months in cold storage. It's picked ripe.
"It continues to create an arena for people to try a whole new lifestyle," Allen said of these open-air markets.
"You come out and get fresh fruit, but you're also listening to local artists, you're vibing, you're getting your Vitamin D, and overall everyone's pretty happy," she said. "And there's not a lot of places in town you can go and feel that happy."
Dana Brennan, vice president of external affairs and corporate responsibility at Grimmway Farms, and Heather Laganelli, owner, Locale Farm to Table Eatery in downtown Bakersfield, also spoke to the virtues of fresh, locally grown produce as part of a balanced life of good eating.
But in Bakersfield and across Kern County, there remain many problems that must be addressed and overcome.
"Bakersfield ranks No. 1 in the nation with the most people in a metropolitan area who cannot afford the food they need," Carrigan said. "And food-insecure adults may be at an increased risk for obesity and chronic disease."
On Monday, the initiative launched a billboard campaign that will feature guests from Monday's news conference on various billboards around town. It's a celebration of the local agricultural community, farmers markets, restaurants and other businesses that offer fresh and healthy food choices.
