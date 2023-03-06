 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grounded in Health 2023: an intervention, of sorts, for Kern County.

Kern County Public Health Services and Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services joined forces again this month to focus the community's attention on the benefits of eating healthy, and eating more locally grown fruits and vegetables.

At a news conference held Monday morning at the Public Health Services building on Mount Vernon Avenue, Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan and Behavioral Health Director Stacy Kuwahara highlighted March as Nutrition Month. It's all part of their 2023 "Grounded in Health" community initiative, which kicked off in January and will continue throughout the year.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases