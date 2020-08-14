From drive-thru giveaways in the Midwest to hand-delivered donations in Kern County, Grimmway Farms has shown support for individuals and families affected by COVID-19 by giving away fresh carrots and Cal-Organic Farms vegetables.
On Friday, the company announced it's donated more than 1 million pounds of fresh produce to food banks, hospitals and nonprofit charities across the country since mid-March.
Grimmway, the world’s largest producer of carrots and the nation’s largest producer of organic vegetables, announced partnerships with Kern County hospitals and California food banks in April. Since then, the company has engaged in relief efforts that have provided fresh produce to families in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, Texas and Utah.
After recognizing a need to increase public food assistance, Grimmway team members worked with local and state organizations, industry partners and customers to find creative ways to use existing distribution channels to deliver produce to communities in need.
This spring, Grimmway supplied more than 80,000 pounds of carrots to charity efforts in partnership with Midwest supermarket chain Hy-Vee. The company also worked with charity networks, including CityServe Bakersfield and Metro World Child, to distribute over 70,000 pounds of whole carrots to urban communities.
Grimmway also worked with longtime partner Hidden Harvest, a produce rescue program that employs farmworkers to harvest surplus crops in the field and transport the produce from packing houses throughout Coachella Valley.
“Our goal is to deliver fresh food to those who need it the most,” said Jeff Huckaby, president of Grimmway Farms, in a news release. “We connected with organizations that share that responsibility. We’re all working toward a common goal to keep our communities safe and we’re committed to seeing this through together.”
As the largest of Grimmway’s donation efforts during COVID-19, the company has provided just over half a million pounds of carrots to the California Association of Food Banks since the start of the pandemic.
According to a news release, Grimmway will continue supporting communities locally and throughout the country as they face the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
