Grimmway agrees to pay $214,103 in penalties for accidental ammonia release

Locally based carrot giant Grimmway Enterprises Inc. has agreed to pay $214,103 in civil penalties as part of a federal settlement stemming from its accidental release of 2,335 pounds of anhydrous ammonia in August 2019 at a plant the company operates in the Arvin area.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release Wednesday that Grimmway failed to notify state emergency authorities or the National Response Center of the release.
Inspection work showed the company lacked required safety information for pressure relief valves and other equipment, didn't have mandatory equipment such as chlorine sensors or alarms, was missing necessary operating procedures and had neglected to establish procedures for notifying appropriate agencies about chemical releases.
Exposure to low concentrations of ammonia causes coughing and irritation. Higher concentrations can burn the nose and throat, potentially leading to respiratory distress or failure.
"Grimmway's facility is in a community that is disproportionally affected by environmental burdens, and incidents like this raise significant environmental justice concerns," the EPA's release stated.
The company noted in an emailed statement Wednesday that the incident was associated with a pressure-relief value that was subject to a third-party supplier recall that had not been communicated by the manufacturer. It added that all recommended repairs and changes to the valve and associated systems were made once Grimmway became aware of the situation.
“Environmental stewardship, as well as the safety of our employees and surrounding communities, are at the core of Grimmway’s mission, values and business practices," the company stated.
When the release occurred, the company's plant on Malaga Drive was evacuated. A spokeswoman for Kern County Public Health said at the time no one was injured or sickened, though there were social media reports of employees suffering headaches and feeling sick.