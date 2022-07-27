 Skip to main content
Grimmway agrees to pay $214,103 in penalties for accidental ammonia release

Carrots begin processing at the Grimmway facility on Malaga Road near Arvin in this 2018 file photo.

 The Californian

Locally based carrot giant Grimmway Enterprises Inc. has agreed to pay $214,103 in civil penalties as part of a federal settlement stemming from its accidental release of 2,335 pounds of anhydrous ammonia in August 2019 at a plant the company operates in the Arvin area.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release Wednesday that Grimmway failed to notify state emergency authorities or the National Response Center of the release.

