Grief, love, loss — and optimism — recognized and honored at Day of Healing

How do we recover from the wounds of a pandemic that has brought so much loss to so many?
At a "Day of Healing" ceremony held Thursday at Greenlawn Cemetery Southwest, dozens of guests and attendees wrote notes with a loved one's name, or a message about other kinds of loss, and placed it in a time capsule in front of the facility's Celebration of Life Center.
It was a chance to remember and honor those we have lost. But it was also a declaration of optimism, an affirmation that together as a community we can begin to press forward again.
Marriage and Family Therapist Rhonda Garone was there mourning the loss of her uncle Oliver Gonzales.
"He was a Navy veteran. They held his services at the national cemetery," Garone remembered. "But I was not able to attend because of restrictions on the number of people who could be there."
Because of the cruelties of the pandemic, her mourning had never truly felt complete.
By symbolically placing her hurt and grief on a card and physically placing it in the time capsule, she hoped it would honor her uncle and help her find peace with his passing.
The ceremony began with music from Discovery Church Worship Pastor Brennan La Mar accompanied by Alisha Howard on harmony vocals.
Greenlawn Funeral Homes President Jim La Mar, Brennan's father, told attendees that not only did many lose family members to COVID-19, many also lost jobs or income, a sense of safety and security, or even hope itself.
He said he viewed the Day of Healing and its time capsule as "a place to lay to rest our fears."
La Mar credited the idea for the Day of Healing to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, who was at Thursday's event, along with an extensive list of local elected officials or their representatives.
Goh read a lengthy letter aloud from Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who did not attend.
But the most compelling stories were not told at the microphone. They were revealed by those who dropped cards into the time capsule.
It was just four months ago that Olga Flores lost her 32-year-old daughter, Yani Hernandez, to COVID-19.
"It's so hard," she said after the morning event.
The last time the grieving mother saw her daughter in the hospital, Yani told her, "Mom, don't cry."
"She looked at me and said, 'Mom, I love you so much,'" Flores remembered.
"Those are the last words she told me."
Pete Leal and his son, Pete Jr. told the story of wife and mother Elaine Leal, who was admitted to the hospital in late December after testing positive for COVID-19.
"She was on a ventilator 24 days," the elder Leal said of his beloved. She turned 60 in the hospital.
Father and son told of Mrs. Leal's 24 years as a claims examiner at Kern Health Systems, her dedication to her work and the clients she served.
"She was always about helping people," the younger Leal said.
"We came to honor her, to support and come together as a community," Pete Sr. said.
"It's a way to deal with the grief," his son added. "We all have our days."
Mr. Leal said he has a cemetery plot right next to the woman he adored, the love of his life. Someday, he said, they will be together again.
Toward the end of the ceremony, dove handler Tommy Romero removed more than a dozen white doves, one at a time, from a crate and handed them to attendees.
On a count of three, the doves were released, rising as a group into the sky above the crowd. Within seconds, they disappeared from view, like the souls of the departed, flying home.