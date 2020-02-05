The suspect in the Greyhound bus shooting was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder for allegedly opening fire on the bus, leaving one dead and five others injured.
Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capital Heights, Md., appeared in court Wednesday afternoon to be arraigned on the charges but the hearing was continued at the request of deputy public defender Paul Cadman. Williams appeared in a far corner of court, dressed in dark blue scrubs. Cadman shielded his face with a yellow legal pad, leaving only a mass of dreadlocks visible above Williams' head.
Williams is being held without bail at the Kern County Jail.
Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, of Colombia, was identified by the Kern County coroner's office as the woman killed in the shooting.
The injured victims — three women, ages 19, 39 and 50, and two men, ages 45 and 49 — were taken to Kern Medical, CHP has said. Three of the victims suffered major injuries, one had moderate injuries and one had minor injuries and has been released. Their identities have not been released.
