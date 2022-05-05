Greyhound building back in play after city meeting

A high-level meeting with Bakersfield city officials two weeks ago appears to have resuscitated a local developer’s plan to put up a multistory apartment building at the former Greyhound bus station on 18th Street downtown.
The property’s owners had listed it for sale at $1.9 million the first week of April after an earlier redevelopment proposal ran into a number of obstacles. Several purchase offers came forward, some better than others, to buy the 62-year-old building with 20,850 square feet of space on nearly three-quarters of an acre between F and G streets.
But shortly after the meeting with City Manager Christian Clegg and key department heads, property owner Church Plaza LLC opted instead to take the building off the market, demolish it and build anew — likely three or four floors of rental housing, either market-rate or subsidized affordable units, atop ground-level retail.
"We left that meeting confident that I think we both (the city and Church Plaza) had a similar vision," managing member Cyrus Mojibi said Thursday. "We are re-exploring multiple iterations of the project."
The apparent breakthrough breathes new life into a proposal seen as a high-profile opportunity to make progress on the city's goal of doubling downtown's population by 2030.
People in attendance at the meeting say no deals were made and no subsidies offered, only a pledge by the city to become more responsive to the needs of developers to obtain construction-related permits on a timely basis and otherwise do a better job helping them work through municipal red tape.
City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, whose Ward 2 includes the former Greyhound station, said city staff sat down with the property owner to go over its areas of concern and demonstrate Bakersfield's readiness to work with it and other downtown developers to revitalize the area.
"We can always improve our processes, always get better and better," Gonzales said, reflecting on takeaway messages from the meeting late last month. "We need to do whatever we can to make these projects happen."
Church Plaza paid $1.27 million the property in July 2020 after having developed local projects ranging from commercial and industrial projects to single-family residential lots. After first thinking it might built a hotel at the site, it opted instead for multifamily residential, which it has no previous experience with.
Delays that have arisen since then include Greyhound's slower than expected move a mile east to the Amtrak station on Truxtun Avenue. Meanwhile, Church Plaza's development plan suffered from skyrocketing construction costs and supply problems, even as rising rent prices made the project more attractive in some ways.
Even now, the developer is unsure exactly what will ultimately rise on the property, Mojibi said. But he said he doubts the company will again attempt to sell it.
The focus now is on finding the best way to "densify" downtown in a way that's supportive of the neighborhood and which gives back to the community, Mojibi said.
"We'll work with the city to do that any way, shape or form," he added.
The city, for its part, said in an emailed statement it is pleased to hear of progress being made on the project.
"The city team is very committed to working productively with the development community and believes that will continue to show," the statement said.