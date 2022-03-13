Gregory Fotis was a decorated soldier in war, electrical engineer and family man at home

A son of Greek immigrants, Bakersfield High graduate Gregory Fotis turned 19 on the bloody beaches of D-Day, June 6, 1944, as bullets and shrapnel rained down on Allied forces in Normandy, France. But Fotis survived the fierce fighting in France and the long, muddy trek into Nazi-controlled Germany, and he would return home after World War II and use the GI Bill to study at Bakersfield College and UC Berkeley, where he earned two degrees in chemical and electrical engineering.
Fotis, a husband, father and grandfather, a plant manager and superintendent for Pacific Gas and Electric for 35 years, and a rescuer of hungry and injured animals, died Feb. 26 after living a long and fruitful life. He was 96.
"He believed, with your mind, you can pretty much overcome anything," said Fotis' daughter, Gigi Fotis-Smith. "You write it down and work it out, and with prayer and God's guidance, you will find a solution."
With the mind of an engineer and the ingenuity of an inventor, Fotis loved turning concepts into written plans, and plans into working solutions in the real world.
"I think this is why my father always had a hard time when someone he loved died," his daughter said. "He could find a solution to almost anything, but there is no solution to death."
He was born in Bakersfield on June 6, 1925, to Greek immigrants William and Julia Fotis. His own father served in the U.S. Army during World War I, and years later, young Greg would also experience the shocking horrors of war.
In 2006, in a video interview conducted by BHS archiving students and their history instructor Ken Hooper, Fotis remembered D-Day as chaotic, with amphibious landing craft sometimes hitting the wrong area of beach. GIs were sometimes separated from their units, and even the enemy seemed to be confused by what was happening.
"I wasn't in the first (invasion) wave, thank God," Fotis told the class. "And that's the reason, probably, I'm still here today."
Fotis served in the 29th Infantry Division, and the 115th and 116th infantry regiments.
"We were under machine-gun and mortar fire on the west side of Omaha Beach," Fotis remembered of that day, a day that would leave an estimated 10,000 Allied troops killed, wounded or missing in action.
But the pivotal invasion established a foothold for Allied forces in Europe and was a crucial turning point in the war.
And there would be many battles that followed.
"I walked all the way through France," Fotis said in that 2006 interview.
By the end of the war, the young soldier from Bakersfield had been awarded a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart and other ribbons and medals.
But, like so many veterans of that war, he didn't talk much about it after returning home. Hooper asked him back several times for a more thorough interview, but Fotis always declined, Hooper said.
And the veteran infantrymen was just as reticent at home.
"He told me a few war stories, but I didn't try to make him talk about it," said Fotis' grandson and namesake, Gregory Smith, 22, a student at Cal State Bakersfield.
"I respect him more than any man I've known in my life, besides my dad," Smith said of his Papu, a Greek word for grandfather.
"He had a very analytical mind," Smith said. "Everything had to be just the right way."
About six years after the war, Fotis married the former Mary Stamoulis, who was also from the local Greek community. Together they formed a union that lasted nearly seven decades.
"She was the love of his life and the light of his world," Fotis-Smith wrote in a family obituary.
Fotis' daughter always looked to her mother and father as a model of what a marriage could be.
They still held hands, even late in their marriage, she said.
"His love for my mother — he was not afraid to show it publicly."
And when he lost her in December 2020, it was a blow from which he never fully recovered.
She will miss her father's sense of humor, Fotis-Smith said. She will miss his wisdom, his never-ending construction projects, his love of family, his generosity and his need to repair objects and animals that are broken.
"All my life I called him Daddy, out of respect and love," Fotis-Smith said of her beloved father.
It's a title he still holds.