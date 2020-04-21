Assistant Chief Greg Terry has been selected as the new chief for the Bakersfield Police Department.
Terry, who is a 23-year veteran of the department, has been serving as interim chief since Lyle Martin’s retirement in December.
The city of Bakersfield made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. City Manager Christian Clegg made the appointment after the Police Department Civil Service Board ranked the three applicants.
The appointment is effective immediately.
“I am confident we are in good hands,” Clegg said in a statement. “Greg has an outstanding history in public service and has already demonstrated considerable leadership in the Bakersfield Police Department. Greg is a thoughtful, composed and principled leader. He is the right person to lead the department forward in our next chapter.”
Applicants for the position were required to have come from within BPD itself. Terry joined the department in 1997 after working for his hometown police force in Lafayette, La.
“It is an honor and I am deeply humbled to lead the dedicated men and women of the Bakersfield Police Department,” Terry said in a statement. “We will continue work every day to improve the Police Department’s responsiveness and to decrease crime. We will aim to develop many diverse partnerships that solve problems and make our community safe, healthy, and prosperous for everyone.”
Terry has served in many roles at BPD, including the public information office and internal affairs. He was promoted to assistant chief in 2017, overseeing the operations, investigations and support services divisions, the city wrote in a news release.
He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and is a graduate of several police officer training academies.
His first task as chief will be overseeing the expansion of the department funded by Measure N. The city is in the midst of hiring 100 officers over three years to bolster its police force. Terry will also administer the full rollout of body-worn cameras for officers, expected to be completed this spring.
Terry belongs to the Bakersfield Police Activities League, Kern County Workforce Youth Committee and the Kern County Network for Children Governing Board. He also is a member of the Police Executive Research Forum, the California Police Chiefs Association and the California Peace Officers Association.
(2) comments
A big congratulations Sir! Know you will protect our beautiful community!
Congrats to him and hope he is a success at his job.
