Greenlawn and Wood Family funeral homes have announced extra measures they are taking to ensure health and safety.
“We are closely monitoring and following all guidelines from the CDC, National Funeral Directors Association, California Funeral Directors Association, as well as all local and state emergency services,” James LaMar, president of Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries, said in a statement. “At this point there has been no direction from any source that visitations or services should be canceled and we will make every effort to accommodate families in making arrangements and conducting services in any capacity needed to ensure their safety and comfort while honoring their loved one.”
A news release said the funeral homes would begin putting into place extra cleaning activities and post reminders that physical contact be limited with family members.
Greenlawn and Wood funeral directors will also wear extra protective gear for added protection to residents at risk.
Guests experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms, or those who have been in contact with or who have recently traveled to any of the affected countries, are asked to refrain from visiting the funeral homes.
The news release reminded families that messages can be left on the Greenlawn website, greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com, where flowers also can be purchased.
•••
The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science will be closed to the public from Sunday through March 29, the museum announced Saturday.
"This decision was not made lightly, but on the recommendation from The California Department of Public Health regarding concerns to help limit exposure of the COVID-19 Virus," Executive Director Koral Hancharick wrote in an email to patrons.
All events scheduled through the museum in March have been canceled as well.
"We are taking this one week at a time," Hancharick wrote.
The website, buenavistamuseum.org will have updates on the status of the museum.
