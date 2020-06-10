Greenlawn Funeral Homes & Cemeteries unveiled a plan Wednesday to adorn its entryways with ribbons printed with the names of people who have died during the coronavirus pandemic but whose families were unable to attend their funeral services because of government restrictions on large gatherings.
Starting Monday, the company will put up hundreds of green ribbons on its fences at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, and Greenlawn Northeast, 3700 River Blvd. Each ribbon will represent a person served by Greenlawn from mid-March to the present.
"These families weren’t able to have the visitation and service they would have wanted in tribute to their loved ones. So, we’re doing our part in acknowledging those that have passed and supporting their families by creating this public memorial," Greenlawn President Jim LaMar said in a news release.
“Once the pandemic is no longer a threat and large gathering restrictions are lifted," he added, "we intend to have a significant community event to celebrate the lives and legacies of those whose names appear on our fence-memorial.”
