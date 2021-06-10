Greenlawn Southwest to host Flag Retirement ceremony on Flag Day

Greenlawn Southwest will honor National Flag Day on Monday with a Flag Retirement ceremony.
According to a news release from Greenlawn Funeral Homes, the event will take place at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Anyone with an American Flag that has been torn, tattered, faded or beyond repair may have their flags burned in an official ceremony at Greenlawn’s crematory, the news release states. The event will begin with a special flag folding conducted by the Bakersfield Young Marines followed by a Flag March to the crematory.
Joining in the event will be Mayor Karen Goh and there will be memorial flyovers with a Navy trainer BT-13 flown by pilot Todd Schultz along with a WWII USAAF, according to the news release.
Greenlawn Southwest is located at 2739 Panama Lane. Families may bring flags to the funeral home up until the morning of the event.
This is the third year Greenlawn is putting on the ceremony. Last year, approximately 1,400 flags were retired, according to the funeral home.