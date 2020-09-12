The American flag will soon fly even higher than it does today at Greenlawn Southwest as plans were announced to erect a 55-foot flagpole there.
It's the result of a partnership between Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 97. The pole will fly a 10-foot by 15-foot American flag, which will be large enough to be seen from Highway 99, according to a news release from Greenlawn.
The pole will go in front of Greenlawn's Celebration of Life Center. It is expected to be dedicated by Veterans Day.
“We are so honored to again partner with the VFW to make this happen,” Greenlawn President Jim LaMar said in a statement. “Our flag is not just a reminder of the soldiers who have put their lives on the line for our freedom for 244 years, but it stands for the best of our American values, and we need to be reminded of that daily.”
(1) comment
If you boast about American values then don't vote for Vladimir Trump. Hypocrites.
Why stop at 55ft? Why not a 100ft pole and a football field sized flag. Waving the flag around doesn't make you a good American. Treating your fellow Americans as equals does.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.