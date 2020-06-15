More than 300 green ribbons were hung Monday on fences at Greenlawn Southwest and Greenlawn Northwest, honoring those who've died during the COVID-19 period and were served by Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
The tribute, which features each green ribbon adorning the name of someone who's passed, is an effort to memorialize those individuals at a time when public health restrictions limited the number of attendees allowed at funeral services.
Greenlawn President Jim LaMar wanted those grieving to know they’re not alone.
“If people don’t have services or aren’t able to go, they’re probably going to have a hole in their heart,” he said. “We did this as something for people to tangibly see.”
Greenlawn has required anybody experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to remain home. Webcasts of chapel services were provided free of charge to allow families and friends access if they were unable to attend.
LaMar said the funeral home still offers webcasts to anyone not comfortable physically attending. He emphasized precautions remain in place given the current state of COVID-19.
He encouraged people to hold services at a later date if any plans could be impacted by coronavirus.
“We wanted to make sure people understand that there have been services at a later date and want to encourage people to not lose sight of that, because people need to come together and support them,” LaMar said.
“My fear is someone well intended might say, ‘don’t open that wound again’ to move on from a loss.”
LaMar said Greenlawn will add 40 to 50 more green ribbons in the coming days. He said the color green represents “renewal.”
