Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries will extend burials to pets with its new pet cemetery on Saturday, according to a newsrelease.
The pet cemetery, named Precious Pet Garden, will be the first in Bakersfield. It will open on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at the gates of Greenlawn Southwest, located at 2739 Panama Lane, according to the release.
"When a family loses a pet, it is like the loss of a family member," said Greenlawn president, Jim LaMar. "A pet is a loved one, and many people are looking for a permanent place to lay their cherished pet to rest. This new section will allow families to do just that."
The first animal laid to rest was LaMar's dog, KC. The pet cemetery will have space for 2,400 pets, according to the release.
For more information contact LaMar at 661-834-8820 or email jamesl@greenlawnmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.