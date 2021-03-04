Greenfield Union School District to host vaccination effort at Golden Valley HS

Greenfield Union School District will partner with Golden Valley High School to provide COVID-19 vaccines to more than 500 employees on Friday.
According to a news release from Greenfield Union, the vaccination effort is scheduled to get underway at 10:30 a.m. in the Golden Valley gymnasium.
This vaccine opportunity is available to all Greenfield Union School District and Golden Valley employees, the news release stated.
Priority Urgent Care secured the vaccines and will provide the administration.
"We are excited to offer this opportunity to our employees as we prepare for the return of general education students to in person instruction at all Greenfield schools next week,” Ramón Hendrix, Superintendent at Greenfield Union School District, said in a statement. “We would like to thank Dr. Kent Kwan from Priority Urgent Care and Dr. Mary Barlow and Mrs. Cherie Payne from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools for their assistance in organizing this event. This vaccination opportunity is part of our plan to provide a safe and healthy environment for staff and students in the Greenfield community."