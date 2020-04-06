The Greenfield Union School District will continue offering meals during this week's spring break holiday.
Sites offering meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday include: Fairview Elementary, Granite Pointe Elementary, Horizon Elementary, Plantation Elementary, Planz Elementary, Palla Elementary, Valle Verde Elementary, Kendrick Elementary, Greenfield Middle School, McKee Middle School and Ollivier Middle School.
This Thursday, students will receive two meals — one for Thursday and one for April 13. There will be no meal service April 13.
Meal service will continue April 14. Students will receive Thursday and Friday meals on Thursdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.