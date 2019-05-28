Greenfield Union School District's Nutrition Services Department will be providing free meals to all children ages 3 to 18 during summer school.
Free meals will be provided Monday through Thursday from June 3 to June 27 at Planz, Kendrick, Horizon, Valle Verde, Granite Pointe and Fairview elementary schools and Greenfield Middle School.
Anyone 18 years and older can purchase a breakfast for $3 and lunch for $4. ID may be required.
Breakfast starts 30 minutes before summer school starts, and lunch is served at different times at the various school sites. Contact the school for the exact time.
No strollers are allowed in the eating area.
