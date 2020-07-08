Greenfield Union School District officials are proposing a hybrid in-person and distance learning instructional model when students and staff return to school in the fall.
No vote was taken during Wednesday's board of trustees meeting. Superintendent Ramon Hendrix added proposed plans will likely change by the time school begins.
Officials shared one group of students will be in classes two days a week and participate in distance learning or synchronous instruction — which is when a teacher is providing instruction in a virtual space in real time — the remainder of the week. Special education students are expected to be on campus five days a week at this time.
"We know that there is no perfect plan. Not one of these plans will work for every single family," Hendrix said.
Hendrix added this is a transitional schedule for the first quarter of school, with the intent to move forward to a full-time traditional school schedule later in the year.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Vicki Norman said masks and face shields for students and staff members will be provided. Hand sanitizer will also be available in each classroom.
Student temperatures will also be taken when they get to school. If a student has a high temperature, Hendrix said they will be taken to an area on campus, away from others, and have their temperature taken again. If it's high again, their parents will be contacted.
Additional cleaning protocols will be put in place daily, and additional cleaning staff members could be hired.
When it comes to transportation, buses will be limited to 33 percent capacity. After each group of children is dropped off at school, bus drivers will clean seats and other areas before heading out to pick up another set.
The district still intends to feed every child for breakfast and lunch. There won't be salad bars or open containers, and instead everything will be packaged. There is also a plan for students to bring food home on the days they are distance learning.
An extra 4,000 Chromebooks have been ordered for students to participate in distance learning, and hotspots will be made available to families who do not have internet connectivity.
Staff survey results were also presented to the board regarding their thoughts on returning to school. With disease prevention measures in place, such as taking temperatures, wearing masks and increasing cleaning, around 82 percent of staff members said they were comfortable returning to work.
Trustee Kyle Wylie said whatever the final back-to-school plans look like, it's important to be sensitive to staff members' concerns.
"There is going to be a lot of fear and hesitation and a lot of the unknown … I just think we need to work with extreme caution," Wylie said.
