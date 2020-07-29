The Greenfield Union School District board of trustees approved a reopening plan for instruction Wednesday which includes four options.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this month public schools can physically open when its county has been off the state's COVID-19 monitoring list for 14 days. Schools that don't meet the requirement must begin the year distance learning.
During the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year, students will utilize distance learning. Students will participate through Google Classroom five days a week following an instructional schedule with required attendance. The schedule will include daily live instructional time slots, along with independent assignments for completion.
Teachers will communicate regularly with parents regarding expectations and assignments.
Chromebooks will be provided to all students, along with training for parents on Google Classroom and Aeries Communication.
Once Kern County is removed from the state’s monitoring list, the district will move into phase two, which includes a hybrid model. The hybrid model will be made up of two cohorts. Students will attend school two days per week and participate in distance learning the other three days of the week. Parents who are not comfortable with their children returning to in-person instruction will have the opportunity to continue with the full distance learning model.
In phase three, students will return to school for full time in-person daily instruction. All students will report to school five days per week with restrictions and protocols. Parents who are not comfortable returning to in-person instruction will have the opportunity to continue instruction using distance learning.
In phase four, students will return to school for full time in-person daily instruction with no restrictions.
“Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as soon as we can provide a safe and healthy learning environment for students, staff, and families,” the district wrote in a news release.
Protocols that will be in place at all sites include required face coverings for all staff and students in third through eighth grades and encouraged for students in transitional kindergarten through second grade students; temperature checks; regular hand washing and hand sanitizing; and no unscheduled visitors or volunteers on campus.
Instruction will begin Aug. 12. Chromebooks and other classroom supplies will be distributed from the school sites. Parents are invited to participate in a virtual parent information meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 for more information.
To join the webinar, go to https://zoom.us/j/92384188284?pwd=N2drdTcxWk1ld0l6RFJoc2pPeG92dz09
Participant Online Webinar ID: 923 8418 8284 Password: 2nYsMi
Participate over the phone: Webinar ID: 923 8418 8284 Passcode: 756740
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.