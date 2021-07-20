Greenfield Union appoints new school board member

Greenfield Union School District announced that it has appointed Candy Goessman to its school board to replace Kyle Wylie, who recently resigned.
"Greenfield is excited about the appointment of Mrs. Goessman to the Greenfield USD Board of Trustees," wrote Superintendent Ramón Hendrix. "She has years of experience on various committees in the district and truly cares about the well-being of students."
Goessman was appointed to represent Area B at the July 7 board meeting to fill a vacancy left by Wylie, who stepped down. She will serve in the position until the next regular board election in November 2022.
Wylie, who works full-time as an assistant principal at Golden Valley High School, said that he is in the last phase of his Ph.D. program. He said that time was becoming a factor, and he wanted to spend more time on his studies. His resignation was effective June 15.
This is the second time Goessman has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the board. Goessman was appointed in 2014 and served until the 2018 election, when she ran head-to-head against Wylie. He won his seat with a 56 percent majority.
Hendrix said Goessman is a longtime community volunteer and parent. Besides the main governing board, Goessman has also volunteered on district committees including the LCAP committee and Citizen's Oversight Committee.