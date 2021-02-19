The board of the Greenfield Union School District approved a plan this week to bring transitional kindergarten through 6th grade students back onto campuses for in-person learning beginning March 8.
According to the district's plan, transitional kindergarten, first grade and sixth grade, which attends a middle school campus, will open March 8. Second and third grade will open on March 15. Fourth and fifth grade will arrive March 22. These rates are dependent on COVID-19 case rates continuing to decline locally.
On Feb. 22, the school will bring back cohorts of vulnerable groups, such as special education students and English learners. This is allowed even while Kern County is in the purple tier. The district had previously brought these groups back in the fall but had to send them back to distance learning in December as COVID-19 cases rose — just like most schools in the county.
"Greenfield is excited to bring students back for in-person instruction beginning next week," said superintendent Ramon Hendrix, in an email. "Of course, parents have the option to continue with the distance learning instructional model, also."
The school will be using an AM/PM instructional model. Students who opt for in-person school will attend four days a week and will be in distance learning for one day. Transportation will also be available to all students who qualify, Hendrix said.
Parents in Greenfield are invited to a district-wide webinar to learn more about reopening, safety measures and learning schedules to prepare for the return.
The south Bakersfield district is the third largest elementary district in the county. This announcement comes shortly after the two largest districts, Panama-Buena Vista Union and Bakersfield City School, announced that they, too, are planning to return elementary students for in-person learning in March.
The California Department of Public Health released new guidance in January that allows elementary schools to open in the purple tier when COVID-19 case rates fall below 25 cases per 100,000 residents for five days. Since January, those rates have been falling and elementary school districts have been banking on the county falling below that number soon. On Tuesday, the Kern County case rate was 26.8.