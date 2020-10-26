Voters within the boundaries of Greenfield Union School District are being asked to consider Measure G, a $21 million bond measure on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Superintendent Ramón Hendrix says its funds would be used to build new facilities to reduce overcrowding in the growing district and update and upgrade its aging facilities.
"We’re looking at this bond as an opportunity to provide funds to build and construct excellent educational facilities for the students in the Greenfield Union School District," Hendrix said.
The district hopes to address overcrowding: 55 percent of the classrooms are portable, he said. In 2008, the district served 8,200 students at 11 school sites and it now serves 9,400 students at the same school sites.
One project in the district's facilities master plan approved by trustees is to open a new school in 2022 called Crescent Elementary on Panama Lane, which would serve 750 to 800 students and help relieve overcrowding at Granite Pointe, Palla and Valle Verde elementary schools.
None of the middle schools have gymnasiums, so a goal of the bond would be to build gyms at one or more of the district's middle schools.
Half the buildings in the district are well over 50 years old and in need of upgrades, Hendrix says. Fairview Elementary School was built in the 1950s, he said, and is in need of upgrades to its classrooms, cafeteria and facilities. He said McKee Middle School is from the same era and it, too, needs upgrades as well as a new music classroom and technology updates.
He said some other older schools need renovation and modernization, which includes replacement of air conditioning systems and electrical upgrades. He includes on this list Greenfield Middle School as well as Planz and Plantation elementary schools.
All of these projects are in the facilities master plan, but Hendrix emphasizes that it is up to the board's discretion to decide which projects are to be prioritized.
If the measure passes with a 55 percent supermajority, homeowners would pay $30 per year for every $100,000 of assessed value. The typical homeowner would pay about $43.30 a year, according to the Yes on G campaign.
By law, the money can only be used in Greenfield, and it cannot be spent on salaries, pensions or operating expenses for the school; it is strictly to help pay for new and improved facilities for the district. To hold the district accountable, the measure promises annual audits and the formation of a Citizens' Oversight Committee, which is also required by law.
"To ensure the funds are properly allocated for school facilities there is a Citizens Oversight Committee that meets regularly to approve all expenditures," Hendrix said. "This committee is composed of business owners, community volunteers, parents and district administrators."
The Kern County Taxpayers Association wrote that is does not support the bond in its voter guide. The guide says the district currently only has a bonding capacity of $5.4 million and it would need to ask the State Board of Education for a waiver.
But this is not uncommon for many districts in the state, like Greenfield Union, according to Adam Bauer, CEO of Fieldman, Rolapp & Associates, Inc., whose firm serves as municipal adviser to the district.
"This is not unusual especially in areas with low assessed values," wrote Bauer in a statement to The Californian.
The Kern Taxpayers Associations also has concerns about the district's "high debt service obligations" from previous measures passed in 2002, 2006, and 2016.
"The District has $30 (million) of authorized borrowing from the 2006 bond election but cannot issue until 2034 and has refused to deauthorize," the organization writes.
Bauer writes that while the district has an existing bond measure with remaining authorization, that would require issuing bonds with "long maturities that are expensive and require a higher cost for taxpayers." The new bond "allows for shorter term debt with a lower cost for both the new measure and existing measure in the future."
"This approach will provide more facilities for the GUSD at a much lower cost to taxpayers," he writes.
Bauer adds that the district recently refinanced its previous bonds to save taxpayers in the district $843,000.
"The Greenfield Union School District has conservatively managed its General Obligation Bond Measures," Bauer writes.